Chris Pratt Keeps A Sweet Hold On Fiance Katherine Schwarzenegger At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere!

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her fiancé Chris Pratt made their first red carpet debut at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” on Monday night and Chris couldn’t keep his hands off his bride-to-be!

The couple looked stunning together in color-coordinated black-tie ensembles as they posed together at the star-studded purple carpet affair.

Katherine wowed in a one-shoulder, grey leopard-patterned gown while her hubby-to-be rocked a classic black suit with a grey tie to match.

READ: Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Spotted Taking His Son Jack To Easter Service

It is clear that these two are smitten with each other! The duo exchanged tons of smiles and giggles throughout the glamorous evening and Chris made sure to keep his hand firmly placed on Katherine’s back as she navigated the cameras.

Katherine also flashed her sparkly engagement ring for the first time on the red carpet since the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star popped the question.

The pair started dating in April of last year with casual picnics and dates with her family around. After nearly a year together, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram in January.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go,” Chris captioned the photo of Katherine hugging him while wearing her new ring.

It is unclear when the duo plans to tie the knot, but a source told E! News in March that Katherine is taking her time with the preparation process.

“Katherine and Chris have talked about a winter wedding,” the source said. “They are just really busy to plan anything sooner than that but plans are still fluid.”

WATCH: Chris Pratt Writes Hilarious Caption On Katherine Schwarzenegger’s First Solo Photo Of Him