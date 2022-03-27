Chris Rock Declines To File Police Report After Will Smith Smacks Him At Oscars 2022

Chris Rock declined to file a police report after Will Smith smacked him onstage at the Oscar Awards on Sunday, according to the LAPD.

In a statement given to Access Hollywood by the LAPD, law enforcement revealed that despite an altercation, no official report had been filed.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” the statement said.

Following a joke made by Chris about Will’s wife during the award ceremony, the “King Richard” star walked up on stage and proceeded to smack Chris across the chin. Chris, at the time, joked to the audience that it had quickly become the most-watched award show.

However, it appeared the incident was more serious than that. When Will returned to his seat, he could be seen yelling curse words toward Chris and was promptly bleeped by the Academy.

Later in the evening, a tearful Will seemingly addressed the incident after winning the Oscar for Best Actor, telling the audience that he apologized and hopes he’s invited back to future Oscars. However, he will always defend the ones he loves.

