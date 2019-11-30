Chrissy Teigen Trolls Hubby John Legend In Silly Sexiest Man Alive Pajamas

Chrissy Teigen loves to poke fun at her hubby John Legend!

The model just couldn’t pass up the perfect opportunity to troll her man on Turkey Day this year. Chrissy, along with two pals, Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa, rocked matching onesies that featured John’s Sexiest Man Alive PEOPLE cover all over them.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!! @bronwynreedofficial @chefpaulbarbosa,” The “Lip Sync Battle” star wrote on her Instagram page alongside a snapshot of the three friends showing off their silly pajamas.

John was quick to comment on the hilarious gesture, by writing, “stunning,” on the post.

This isn’t the first time Chrissy has trolled her husband on social media! The 33-year-old mother of two has been teasing John about his new title as Sexiest Man Alive since he snagged the honor earlier this month.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

The kids…do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

@johnlegend come home please. we want to make fun of you in person — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/15QEbyBuoW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 22, 2019

Chrissy even updated her Twitter bio to read, “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”