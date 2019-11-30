Chrissy Teigen Trolls Hubby John Legend In Silly Sexiest Man Alive Pajamas

Chrissy Teigen loves to poke fun at her hubby John Legend!

The model just couldn’t pass up the perfect opportunity to troll her man on Turkey Day this year. Chrissy, along with two pals, Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa, rocked matching onesies that featured John’s Sexiest Man Alive PEOPLE cover all over them.

“Great pic guys we all look great!!! @bronwynreedofficial @chefpaulbarbosa,” The “Lip Sync Battle” star wrote on her Instagram page alongside a snapshot of the three friends showing off their silly pajamas.

John was quick to comment on the hilarious gesture, by writing, “stunning,” on the post.

This isn’t the first time Chrissy has trolled her husband on social media! The 33-year-old mother of two has been teasing John about his new title as Sexiest Man Alive since he snagged the honor earlier this month.

EMBED TWEETS:

Chrissy even updated her Twitter bio to read, “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.