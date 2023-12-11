Ciara Welcomes Baby Girl With Russell Wilson: See The Sweet First Photo!

Ciara is officially a mom of four!

The music superstar welcomed a baby girl with husband Russell Wilson and they announced the happy news on Dec. 11, sharing a sweet first photo of their bundle of joy and revealing her unique name.

“Amora Princess Wilson,” the couple wrote in a joint caption, noting that the newborn arrived weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz. “We love you so much!”

Baby Amora sported a cozy-looking black onesie and matching beanie with her name embroidered on the front, as her proud parents grasped her tiny hands.

Followers and famous friends flocked to the comment section with congrats and well wishes for the growing family, with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson, Serena Williams and more sharing their excitement for the youngest Wilson.

Ciara, 38, and Russell, 35, are also parents to daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, along with the singer’s oldest boy, Future Zahir, 9, with rapper Future.

Fans also applauded the R&B queen for having stepped out to cheer on her NFL star hubby less than 24 hours before giving birth. On Sunday night, a still-pregnant Ciara brought the kids to see Russell lead the Denver Broncos to a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

She shared a series of behind-the-scenes peeks at the festivities including a romantic shot of her and Russell exchanging a loving embrace and another of her and the three oldest children gathered around her baby bump.