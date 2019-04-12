Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens Is On Her Way To The Music Festival & She’s Going In Style!

It’s finally Coachella time and Vanessa Hudgens is en route, obvi.

The 30-year-old “Rent” actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night to share a video of her arrival to Coachella Valley.

“Oh snap,” she captioned the video of some colorful palm trees.

Baby V has mastered the perfect boho look every year and has been an outfit inspo to fellow festival-goers.

At last year’s festivities, Vanessa was rocking a short bob with some seriously stylish hats that pulled every look together, of course.

Actually, we are pretty sure she had a total of six outfit changes and every single one was cuter than everything on our closet, tbh.

The “High School Musical” alum hasn’t revealed what she plans to wear this year, but she did debut a new hair style just in time for the festival.

“Spring time vibes,” she captioned a post on Thursday where she was rocking some seriously long locks.

Pro tip: If you aren’t at Coachella, just look at pics of Vanessa Hudgens thriving at Coachella.

Always makes us feel better!