Derek Hough Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As New Judge

Derek Hough is returning to the “Dancing With The Stars” but this time as a judge.

The six-time mirrorball trophy winner will be joining longtime judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as the new season kicks off on September 14th.

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom,” Derek said in a press release.

Tyra Banks was announced as the new host and executive producer of the hit ABC ballroom competition show after news broke that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews wouldn’t be returning.

Derek spoke to Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to share his reaction to the news, “I wish the show well, and I wish it to do well and succeed,” he said. “But I also send out my love, and I love Tom Bergeron… It’s like family, you know. So, I wish him the best, and he’s just a legend, man.” He still sent well wishes to the supermodel, adding, “Good luck to Tyra Banks.”

Derek’s not the only fan favorite making his DWTS return for season 29. New dad Artem Chigvintsev will make his way back to the ballroom as he competes for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy as a professional dance partner.

The star-studded cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was officially announced on ‘Good Morning America.’ The lineup includes “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause, “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalf, “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Justina Machado from “One Day at a Time” joins the cast, along with NBA legend Charles Oakley, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, ice skater Johnny Weir.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean were previously announced as joining the dance competition.