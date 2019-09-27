Diplo Desperately Tries To Make Up With Joe Jonas After Ruining His Wedding To Sophie Turner In New Video

Is Joe Jonas finally forgiving Diplo for revealing his wedding ceremony to the world? Well, it seems like he might be.

The friendship between The Jonas Brothers and Diplo was not harmed for good after the deejay live-streamed and posted photos from Joe Jonas’ Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner.

WATCH: Diplo Didn’t Think Joe Jonas’ Wedding To Sophie Turner Was Real!

The Jonas Brother teamed up with Diplo for “Lonely,” the music video for his latest single pokes fun at his attempt to get the JoBros to forgive him.

The 40-year-old doesn’t back down as he persistently tries to text, call and even FaceTime Joe and then resorts to hitting up his brothers Nick and Kevin. When the brothers finally decide to Facetime with Diplo, his phone dies.

WATCH: Joe Jonas Admits That Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Wedding To Sophie Turner

The “Lonely” music video comes just a day after fans noticed that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ shared Instagram page suddenly began only following one page – Diplo’s – and was posting a series of head-scratching photos.

The DJ eventually revealed he was the troll behind the takeover. Nick and Joe didn’t appear too thrilled from their post in the comments. While many Jonas fans were alarmed by the apparent prank, others speculated that it was all to promote an anticipated musical collaboration between the guys, which Diplo teased to Ryan Seacrest back in June.

Well, it looks like the fans were right!