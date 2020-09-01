Ed Sheeran Announces Birth Of Daughter Lyra Antarctica

Ed Sheeran is a dad!

The singer made a rare return to Instagram to announce that he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl last week.

“A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he wrote alongside a photo of a knitted baby blanket and socks.

Adding, “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”

The unique name seems like it may be inspired by the new dad’s favorite book series, “His Dark Materials” by Philip Pullman.

In 2015, Ed tweeted, “'[By] far, Philip Pullman – his dark materials are the best books I’ve ever read.”

The 29-year-old singer has remained out of the spotlight after announcing last year that he as taking a break from his career to focus on his personal life.

Ed and Cherry have been together for five years but met when they were teenagers when they both attended Thomas Mills High School in England.

He shared the news of their engagement in January 2018 with a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram writing, “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

The couple reportedly got married the following year in January 2019 in a private ceremony, according to The Sun.

Ed told Charlamagne The God in a 2019 candid interview that he’s willing to make sacrifices in his career to focus on his family.

“I’m starting a life with Cherry. I can’t spend the next 20 years on the road. Kids would be the different thing. I wouldn’t mind sacrificing for them. If someone told me you can’t tour again for the next ten years if you have kids that is fine, because that is what I have signed up for,” he explained.

“I’ve already achieved more than I thought I would, so now I’m just trying to have fun,” he added.

