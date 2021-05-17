Ed Sheeran Teases New Music: ‘Somethings Cookin’’

Ed Sheeran is picking up his guitar again!

The singer teased that new music could be on the way in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Somethings cookin’,” he captioned a photo of himself holding a guitar.

We haven’t heard anything from the singer about new music since December 2020 when he gave fans an early Christmas present and released “Afterglow” along with a performance video.

It was the 30-year-old’s first song since 2019 when he released “No.6 Collaborations Project.” It was also Ed’s first track since he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl named Lyra Antarctica in August.

After the song’s release, the proud dad explained when he wrote his latest track, “Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.”

Adding, “Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

In September 2020, Ed revealed that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl. He shared a snap of some adorable baby socks.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back,” the caption read.

Ed has remained largely out of the spotlight after announcing in 2019 that he as taking a break from his career to focus on his personal life.

