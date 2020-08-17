Elizabeth Debicki Will Play Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’

‘The Crown’ has a new Princess Diana! 29-year-old Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of “the people’s princess” for seasons 5 and 6 of the acclaimed Netflix show.

Elizabeth is best known for her work in “Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Widows.” In a statement shared to the official Twitter account of ‘The Crown,’ she gushed over getting the opportunity to play Diana.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” the statement read. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Elizabeth will take over the role from Emma Corin, who plays a young Diana in the show’s upcoming fourth season. She will be joined in the show’s final two seasons by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Earlier this year, fans were heartbroken when showrunner and creator Peter Morgan told Deadline that show’s fifth season would be its last. Even though Morgan previously said the show would run for six seasons, he told Deadline that it “became clear… that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

However, Morgan backtracked in July and revealed that the show would, in fact, have a sixth season. “As we started to discuss the story lines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” he told The New York Times in a statement. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

— by Katcy Stephan