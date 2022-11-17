Ellen Pompeo Pens Sweet Message For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans: ‘I’ll Definitely Be Back To Visit’

Ellen Pompeo is sending a special message to “Grey’s Anatomy” fans before Meredith Grey leaves Seattle for Boston.

The 53-year-old announced she is taking a step back from the hit medical drama last week and in honor of the sendoff, she penned a heartfelt tribute to fans on Instagram.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons. Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!” she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 17.

The actress finished off her sentimental post by assuring fans she will be back.

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE,” she wrote.

News broke last week that Ellen would only appear in eight episodes of the ABC drama’s 19th season which returns from its hiatus on Feb. 23.

The star announced she would step back from the series to pursue other projects earlier this year.

Back in September, Ellen told Access Hollywood what kept her on the show for so long.

“The love from the fans is what has kept me playing Meredith Grey for so long,” she told Access Hollywood at D23 in September. “I just can only hope that they come with me and check out the new things that I’m doing.”

Ellen has played the lead on “Grey’s Anatomy” since it premiered in 2005. Although she won’t be a main character on the series anymore, she will stay on board as an executive producer for the rest of the season.

-Emely Navarro