Ellie Goulding Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is a mom!

The British singer has welcomed her first child with husband Caspar Jopling. Caspar revealed the news on his Instagram story over the weekend, sharing a photo of flowers alongside a heartfelt message confirming that the new family of three couldn’t be better.

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy,” he wrote alongside a smiley face. “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy.”

Further details, including the baby’s sex and name, are still under wraps. As of Sunday night, Ellie had yet to share an announcement of her own but the 34-year-old did keep fans updated throughout her pregnancy with frequent baby bump photos. Most recently, she cradled her belly in a series of Instagram photos to celebrate Earth Day, posing in a Greenpeace sweatshirt by pal Stella McCartney.

Ellie first shared that she and Caspar were expecting in February, telling Vogue that starting a family wasn’t something she was sure would happen for them.

“It was crazy,” she recalled “That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality.”

The 34-year-old went on to note that “the tiredness and the sickness” were struggles she’d “never experienced before” to that extent, adding that she believes it’s often considered “taboo to talk about pregnancy as challenging.”

Ellie also said she has “a newfound respect for any woman who has children” and explained that she’s found gratitude along the way for how her body evolved during this exciting new chapter.

“I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it,” she teased.

— Erin Biglow