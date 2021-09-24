Elon Musk & Grimes Split One Year After Welcoming Son Together (Report)

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes have reportedly broken up after three years together, according to Page Six.

The SpaceX found confirmed the news to Page Six, revealing that the couple are “semi-separated” but will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he told the publication.

Adding, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple, who were first linked romantically together in 2018, welcomed their son in May 2020.

The 50-year-old didn’t walk alongside Grimes at the Met Gala red carpet last week and instead met her inside the event. The singer wore an Iris Van Herpen dress and rocked a metal mask while carrying a real sword to the event.

Access Hollywood has reached to out to Elon Musk and Grimes’ reps for comment.



