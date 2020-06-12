Emmy Rossum, Kylie Rogers & More Remember Hollywood Publicist Nanci Ryder Who Died At 67

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are mourning PR executive Nanci Ryder, a high-profile publicist who passed away due to complications from ALS on Thursday.

The 67-year-old was a household name for many A-listers, having represented big-name clients like Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Demi Moore, Michael J. Fox, Robert Downey Jr., Helen Hunt, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Jessica Parker and more.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Writer Jas Waters Dies At 39: ‘She Left Her Mark On Us’

Nanci was diagnosed with ALS, a degenerative motor neuron illness also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2014, according to Deadline. Since her diagnosis, Nanci had become a fierce advocate for ALS research and was frequently joined by her Hollywood clients at the LA County Walk to Defeat ALS.

The executive’s famous friends had long gushed over Nanci’s ability to push through tough times—after all, she was also a cancer survivor.

READ MORE: Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dies At 69 (Reports)

“She’s funny and really smart. I love people who are true to themselves. When it comes to the big stuff, that’s when Nanci really kicks it in. … As new things hit her, like losing the ability to write or to walk, she keeps moving ahead and makes adjustments. I’m in awe of her,” “Friends” actress Courteney Cox told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Here are some of the stars who are mourning Nanci’s passing.

Absolutely gutted to hear of Nanci Ryder’s passing. Nanci was a beacon for me in my career. She was an absolutely joy to be around. I’ll miss her wicked sense of humor, her gossip, her laugh, her emails, her spirit, her smarts, her kindness and love. I’ll miss her so much. https://t.co/Atw9bU998F — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 12, 2020

Nanci Ryder died today. At home in LA surrounded by friends who loved her fiercely through an unrelenting six-year battle with ALS. I had the honor of writing more than 20 stories about Nanci and her journey. I'm heartbroken this is the next one. https://t.co/lzEKI7Le82 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 12, 2020

Nanci Ryder, Powerful Publicist Who Co-Founded BWR, Dies at 67 https://t.co/sxZHdXt8Bu via @variety Nancy was always on my side, kind, fierce, loyal, determined & real. I am glad she is finally at peace after such a long battle. Rest, beautiful Nancy, knowing so many loved you. — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) June 12, 2020

Was my friend, former publicist, introduced me to my wife, funny… oh so funny, smart, strong… oh so strong. I'll miss her forever. #nanciryder Nanci Ryder, Powerful Publicist Who Co-Founded BWR, Dies at 67 https://t.co/cLCWCU0tTF via @variety — Peter Horton (@peterhorton) June 12, 2020

My friend Nanci Ryder passed away today. She was strong, witty and just an all around amazing person and friend. Since I was 8yo she’s always loved and supported me. 🥺

I love you Nanci.💔❤️

You’ll not ever be forgotten.

Rest In Peace — Kylie Rogers (@KylieAnneRogers) June 12, 2020