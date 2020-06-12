Emmy Rossum, Kylie Rogers & More Remember Hollywood Publicist Nanci Ryder Who Died At 67

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are mourning PR executive Nanci Ryder, a high-profile publicist who passed away due to complications from ALS on Thursday.

The 67-year-old was a household name for many A-listers, having represented big-name clients like Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Demi Moore, Michael J. Fox, Robert Downey Jr., Helen Hunt, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Jessica Parker and more.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Writer Jas Waters Dies At 39: ‘She Left Her Mark On Us’

Nanci was diagnosed with ALS, a degenerative motor neuron illness also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2014, according to Deadline. Since her diagnosis, Nanci had become a fierce advocate for ALS research and was frequently joined by her Hollywood clients at the LA County Walk to Defeat ALS.

The executive’s famous friends had long gushed over Nanci’s ability to push through tough times—after all, she was also a cancer survivor.

READ MORE: Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dies At 69 (Reports)

“She’s funny and really smart. I love people who are true to themselves. When it comes to the big stuff, that’s when Nanci really kicks it in. … As new things hit her, like losing the ability to write or to walk, she keeps moving ahead and makes adjustments. I’m in awe of her,” “Friends” actress Courteney Cox told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

Here are some of the stars who are mourning Nanci’s passing.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.