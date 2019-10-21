Felicity Huffman Spotted In Prison Jumpsuit As Husband William H. Macy And Daughter Visit (Reports)

Felicity Huffman was photographed in her prison jumpsuit for the first time just days after she began her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admission scandal.

The actress also got a special visit in prison by her husband William H. Macy and their 17-year-old daughter Georgia during her first weekend behind bars, in photos published by TMZ. The couple are also parents to 19-year-old Sophia. Huffman was spotted wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the low-security Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, CA.

Felicity Huffman Shows Off New Jumpsuit in Prison During Family Visit https://t.co/sRJz2TXd0g — TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2019

The 56-year-old’s rep confirmed that Felicity reported to serve her sentence on Tuesday in a statement to Access Hollywood, “Felicity reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions.”

What Will Felicity Huffman’s Prison Experience Be Like?

In April, the Emmy winner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter’s SAT answers.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum has also been ordered by Judge Talwani to pay a $30K fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

She addressed the judge in court prior to her sentencing explaining, “I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities impacted by my actions.” She continued, “I have inflicted more damage than I could’ve ever imagined.” Adding, “I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”

Huffman was among dozens of wealthy parents indicted in March on sweeping accusations of college entrance cheating and bribery, including “Fuller House” alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.