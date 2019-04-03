‘Game Of Thrones’ Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snap Of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Fake Hand!

The pivotal moment when Jamie Lannister lost his “sword hand” on the third season of “Game Of Thrones” is a scene GOT fans will never forget – and now we are finally getting to see the movie magic behind the gory severing!

In a somewhat disturbing image from the “Game Of Thrones” Instagram, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is seen sitting in a kitchen with the prosthetic prop attached to his real arm.

He looks pretty bummed out covered in mud and fake blood — all geared up for the notorious scene when the Bolton entourage robs Jamie of his prized fighting hand.

If you recall, Jamie had been taken prisoner by Brienne of Tarth, who was taking the charming soldier to King’s Landing when they ran into the pack of riders from House Bolton.

Since losing his limb, Jamie received a golden hand from his twin sister Cersei and now fights with his left hand.

In the final episode of season 8, we see Jamie leaving his sister’s side in Kings Landing to join Jon Snow in the fight against the White Walkers.

Nikolaj recently commented on the final season’s “surprising” ending.

“I mean, when I read it some parts of it I’d get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising,” he said in a statement.

Co-star Sophie Turner affirmed Nikolaj’s explanation of the final season on “Good Morning America” by saying, “Some people will be satisfied…and others not so much.”

The eighth and final season of ‘Game Of Thrones” airs April 14, 2019 on HBO.