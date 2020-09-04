Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Move Into Los Angeles Pad As A Family (Reports)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are literally happy anywhere. The happy couple has reportedly relocated from Blake’s Oklahoma ranch to their Los Angeles pad, just in time for the new school year for Gwen’s kids. The couple and Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, who he she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, are all living together after a summer of quarantining out on Blake’s massive Oklahoma spread.

According to a new source report from Us Weekly, “They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.”

The duo bought the Los Angeles home together in 2019 and have been together since 2015 – and it’s safe to say they are going strong.

Over the summer Gwen, 50, and Blake, 44, churned out a new hit together, “Happy Anywhere,” which was shot on Blake’s ranch. They also enjoyed tons of quality family time, celebrating Blake’s birthday and son Zuma and Kingston’s birthdays.

The couple look more loved up than ever, and Blake’s relationship with Gwen’s kids seems sweeter than ever. In this sweet post on Kingston’s birthday, Blake appears to be the loving father figure, giving Kingston a big old smooch.

And Gwen also made sure to wish her love, a Happy Father’s Day, sharing a series of snaps with Blake and her kids.

