Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuck Only Live Together 4 Days A Week: Why They’re Taking It Slow

More than eight months after their wedding day, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are still easing into blending their families.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Gwyneth revealed that her husband stays with her four nights a week and sleeps at his own nearby home for the other three.

While some might find the living situation unorthodox, Gwyneth says her loved ones have all been supportive.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she told the outlet.

Gwyneth’s intimacy teacher is also down with the idea, which he says gives their marriage “polarity.”

Back in December, Gwyneth told WSJ Magazine that she and Brad were taking their time merging their households.

“We are still doing it in our own way,” she explained. “With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly. It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing.”

Gwyneth shares two children, 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Likewise, Brad has a daughter and a son, Isabella and Brody, with his ex-wife, TV producer Suanne Falchuk.

Integrating their respective broods has been a new challenge for the pair.

“I’ve never been a stepmother before,” Gwyneth told WSJ. “I don’t know how to do it.”

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Stunning Photos From Her Wedding: See Her Gorgeous Dress!



Living separately three days a week isn’t the only aspect of their union that may seem a bit unconventional.

As reported in her WSJ profile, Gwyneth keeps a room for Chris – whom she “consciously uncoupled” from 2014 – at her home, which he stays in while the Oscar winner is traveling.

Gwyneth also invited Chris, all four kids, his new girlfriend Dakota Johnson and other loved ones on her and Brad’s “big family honeymoon” to the Maldives over the holidays.

While inviting your ex-husband on your honeymoon might seem awkward, Gwyneth said there was zero tension between everyone there.

“You know what, it was great, we had such a good time,” she gushed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in January.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Cozies Up To Ex Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: See The Cute Pics!



While Gwyneth is more than happy with her free-spirited approach to her family life, she’s aware that not everyone is a fan – and that’s perfectly fine with her.

“I don’t care about the haters,” she told The Sunday Times. “Haters are irrelevant to me. It’s like Brené Brown says: I’m not making this work for people who aren’t in the arena. Haters don’t mean anything to me because they are not my people.”