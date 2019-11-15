Halsey, Selena Gomez And More Respond To Allegations That Big Machine Records Won’t Let Taylor Swift Perform Old Songs

Some of the biggest celebrity names have made it clear that they are firmly #TeamTaylor. The “Lover” singer took to social media on Thursday with a lengthy post explaining a new development in her fight with Big Machine Records, alleging that her former record label will not let her perform her old songs at the American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old is being honored with the Artist Of The Decade accolade at the awards.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019



“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” the popstar wrote.

She then broke the news that Netflix created a documentary about her life, but alleged that Scott and Scooter had also “declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

Taylor has been publicly feuding with Scooter and Scott since the beginning of the year, when Scott sold Big Machine Records to Scooter. As Taylor had left the label for Universal Music Group in 2018, she does not own any of the masters for her early songs.

Big Machine Records firmly denies Taylor’s most recent accusations, and said her claims were based on “false information.”

“At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere,” the label said in a statement. They also asked Taylor for a “direct and honest conversation.”

Since Taylor’s post, stars both in and out of the music industry also took to social media to support the singer and encourage Big Machine Records to release her music.

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

“Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is,” Gigi Hadid tweeted in part.

Taylor’s BFF and fellow singer Selena Gomez posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram story, saying she didn’t “mind if there may be retaliation” against her for giving her opinion.

Pop singer Halsey also addressed the controversy on her Instagram, saying she trying to choose her words wisely. She followed up. By saying the move was “meant” and “punishment.”

Actress Ruby Rose also expressed her displeasure, simply posting “This is not ok…” followed by screengrabs of Taylor’s post.

Even Rebecca Black of “Friday” stardom took to Twitter to say the move was a “complete power pull” by Scooter and Scott.

what a complete power pull @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. the way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. but denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person. https://t.co/noNDUeFzYE — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) November 15, 2019

Tinashe responded directly to Taylor’s post, saying “Fuck that. We’re with you.” She added in another tweet she was “sick to her stomach.”

Fuck that. We’re with you — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 14, 2019

Country singer Jordan Pruitt made her stance known with the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor

The things that @scottborchetta + Scooter Braun are continuing to do to @taylorswift13 are not only wrong, they should be illegal! You “men” should focus your sights on things other than bullying the Artist of this CENTURY. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. PERIODT. — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) November 15, 2019

It’s safe to say this fight is far from over.