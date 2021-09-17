James Charles Says Calling Ariana Grande ‘Rude’ Is One Of His ‘Biggest Regrets’

James Charles is addressing a negative comment he made about Ariana Grande years ago.

On Wednesday, during an Instagram Story Q&A the 22-year-old beauty influencer was asked what Ariana did for him to previously call her the “rudest celebrity” he had ever met.

“Literally nothing,” James responded in a now deleted Instagram Story. “The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career and it still follows me four years later which sucks. I plan on talking about it more in depth when I film my review of REM. All I can hope is that people listen with an open mind.”

The issue stems back to a makeup tutorial filmed in 2018 featuring fellow YouTubers Ryland Adams and Shane Dawson. In the video, Shane asked James to name the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever met, to which he responded Ariana.

The makeup guru went on to say that after he posted something following one of Ari’s shows, she followed him on Instagram and left him a sweet DM thanking him for the support, only to unfollow him hours later.

“I messaged her back, and I was like, ‘Hey, did I do something wrong?’ And she literally was like, ‘Hey, babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans, and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed,'” he said.

James later added that he thought it was “really disappointing” of Ariana to “stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to appease them.”

Ariana has yet to publicly respond to James’ comments.

James took a break from YouTube earlier this year after he was accused of allegedly sending “inappropriate” messages to minors.

“I owe a massive apology to anybody I have hurt or anybody I made uncomfortable with my actions,” he said in a since-privatized video from April. Charles claims the two alleged victims told him they were 18 when he messaged them and that he “engaged in flirty conversation” with them until learning they were underage.

He returned to YouTube in July.

