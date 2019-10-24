Jen Harley’s Attorney Speaks Out After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Charged With Five Misdemeanors

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in hot water after his recent incident with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

The “Jersey Shore” star won’t be facing a felony but he has been charged with five misdemeanors by the L.A. City Attorney, Access Hollywood has confirmed. The charges include one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats.

Jen Harley’s attorney tells Access Hollywood in a statement, “Jen is the victim and will continue to cooperate with the authorities. Any attempt by others to portray her as somehow responsible for this would be misplaced and would undermine efforts to prevent domestic abuse. It is never ok to subject another to this kind of violence.”

The 33-year-old was arrested for kidnapping on October 4th, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Access Hollywood. He allegedly hit Harley, locked himself inside a home with their 18-month-old daughter and chased her with a knife.

Police broke down the door after Ortiz-Magro wouldn’t come out since they were concerned for the toddler’s safety, police said. Jen and the baby reportedly didn’t suffer any major physical injuries, but Jen did have visible marks on her face, according to multiple reports. Ronnie was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being booked on kidnapping charges.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the rep for Ortiz-Magro.

Police have responded to other physical altercations between Ronnie and Jen in the past. She was facing domestic violence charges after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with an ashtray in January, but the case was dropped after Ronnie didn’t cooperate with police. She was also arrested in June 2018 but the domestic violence charges were dropped after she allegedly dragged Ronnie behind a car during an argument.