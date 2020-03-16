Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Face Intruder At Their Home – Exclusive Details

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney had a frightening encounter on Sunday evening when an intruder allegedly broke in to the couple’s Los Angeles home.

The “Hunger Games” actress and her husband, who were home at the time of the incident, restrained the woman until both security and the police arrived. A source tells Access Hollywood that, “security came after LAPD arrived. Cooke was there too and they contained the suspect before anyone arrived.”

An intruder allegedly entered the couple’s home around 9:15 PM on Sunday, police tell Access Hollywood. The 23-year-old female intruder allegedly wanted to meet Jennifer.

The suspect was then arrested for trespassing, police say.

Until now, Jennifer and her hubby have been keeping a low-profile during their newlywed bliss. The couple tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, with a star-studded guest list, including JLaw’s pals Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen and Kris Jenner at the shindig that went down in Rhode Island.

The duo got engaged last February and were first linked in June 2017.