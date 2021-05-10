Joe Jonas Pays Tribute To Sophie Turner For First Mother’s Day

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Show Off Relatable Home Life In Rare TikTok Video

Sophie Turner is feeling the love from Joe Jonas for her first Mother’s Day.

The singer shared a never-before-seen throwback snap of wife Sophie when she was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Willa.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums 🥰,” Joe captioned the post, which also included a photo of him with his mom Denise.

Sophie commented on his post, writing, “Love you bubalub.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The 25-year-old “Game of Thrones” star and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020 but haven’t shared much with the world about their baby girl.

The “What A Man Gotta Do” singer called his daughter “gorgeous” in an interview with “CBS This Morning” in early May.

He also opened up about this past year being a blessing in disguise.

“It’s been forced time at home, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring,’ he said. “And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: Their Cutest Instagram Pics!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: Their Cutest Instagram Pics!

View Gallery

Besides, Mother’s Day, the couple has a lot to celebrate. On May 1st, the couple marked 2 years since their Las Vegas wedding with Sophie sharing a series of throwback pics from their Sin City nuptials.

She also gave her music superstar husband a cheeky shoutout in her Instagram caption, writing, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Expecting 4th Daughter: ‘We Are Pregnant Again!’

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.