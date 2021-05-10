Joe Jonas Pays Tribute To Sophie Turner For First Mother’s Day

Sophie Turner is feeling the love from Joe Jonas for her first Mother’s Day.

The singer shared a never-before-seen throwback snap of wife Sophie when she was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Willa.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums 🥰,” Joe captioned the post, which also included a photo of him with his mom Denise.

Sophie commented on his post, writing, “Love you bubalub.”

The 25-year-old “Game of Thrones” star and Joe welcomed their daughter Willa in July 2020 but haven’t shared much with the world about their baby girl.

The “What A Man Gotta Do” singer called his daughter “gorgeous” in an interview with “CBS This Morning” in early May.

He also opened up about this past year being a blessing in disguise.

“It’s been forced time at home, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring,’ he said. “And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”



Besides, Mother’s Day, the couple has a lot to celebrate. On May 1st, the couple marked 2 years since their Las Vegas wedding with Sophie sharing a series of throwback pics from their Sin City nuptials.

She also gave her music superstar husband a cheeky shoutout in her Instagram caption, writing, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat.”

