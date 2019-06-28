Joe Keery Reveals Why He Got Kicked Out of ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Group Chat

Joe Keery is older than some of his co-stars and he revealed to us that he’s feeling the age difference.

The “Stranger Things” star told Access that his younger co-stars, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo, kicked him out of their big text group chat.

“I’m not in any big group chat now. I’m too old for that. I got booted,” he jokingly confessed.

“We got booted,” Joe added, referencing to his castmate Maya Hawke.

“We are not cool enough,” Maya chimed in.

Joe also dished to Access about how his younger co-star Finn, 16, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, has totally grown up since the hit thriller first debuted in 2016.

“It’s crazy! When I met Finn he was just a kid. When a kid is a certain age, when they’re still really just a kid, you converse with them in a special way,” Joe explained.

“But now Finn is taller and smarter than me! So, he’s got a lot going for him.”

Season 3 finds the young stars in the summer between their middle school and high school years, and they are all teenagers now on and off the screen.

“They’re all in full puberty stage,” Joe quipped to Access.

All 8 new episodes of “Stranger Things” are set to premiere on Netflix on July 4.