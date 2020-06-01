John Cusack Says Police Came At Him With Batons During Chicago Protest

John Cusack was filming a protest in Chicago on Saturday when he said that police came at him with batons. John, 53, was sharing live-updates on his Twitter account during a Black Lives Matter protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody.

The “Say Anything” actor was filming a burning car during the Chicago protests when he said that cops approached him and told him to get out of there.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike,” Cusack captioned a video of officers moving toward him. “Ahhm here’s the audio.” “Move! Get out of here! Get your bike out of here now!” the police scream in the video. “Alright, I’m going,” Cusack responds as he moves on.

The police officers continue to yell and hit his bicycle.

Protests surfaced nationwide in small and large communities in the wake of Floyd’s death. Floyd was pinned down by officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis for more than 7 minutes and perished during the encounter. Chauvin was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers involved in the incident were all fired from the Minneapolis police force.

John was among the many celebrities who stepped out in support of the protests. Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jamie Foxx, Halsey and more stars have added their influence to the protests.

