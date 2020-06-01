Lizzo’s Protest Gets Canceled In West Hollywood And She Sends Message About Racism

Lizzo had planned a sit-in on West Hollywood on Monday, but she took to social media to let her fans know that the protest has been canceled. “I was just informed this has been cancelled,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. Earlier in the weekend, the “Good As Hell” artist shared an emotional plea with her fans about why it’s important to speak out against racism. Lizzo made an emotional plea to both black and white communities and influencers in a video posted on her Instagram.

Lizzo spoke directly to the camera and said, “Black people this is your daily reminder that it is not your job to educate people on racism or white privilege. It is exhausting. And if they don’t see it or believe it by now, they don’t want to. There are googles and there are books and they can do that for themselves.”

“This is your daily reminder that as long as you stay silent, you are a part of the problem. I know you’re not racist, but you have to be more than that you have to be anti-racist. Speak up.”

“To all the influential people who have spoken up, thank you so much for your ally-ship and your support. Protest is the beginning of progress, not the end of it. And now that the protesters have everyone’s attention, what are the next steps we are going to take to make sure that we are actually moving forward? And we don’t go back to this bullshit. Now is the time. The world is standing still and waiting for action. Let’s make progress.”

In addition, Lizzo shared in the caption of her video, “Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning. I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have showed support on social media came out and used their platform to let activists and protesters speak and be seen? I wonder what would happen if we allowed the outrage to have positive influence in our local government? What would happen if those in power defunded the police & dismantled their racist culture and corrupt power structures? Cities are burning, are you watching? I stand with Minneapolis. I believe in us. Change is gonna come. #blacklivesmatter.”

Lizzo is among many celebrities using their social platforms to spread message and encourage changes in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, was pinned down by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. Chauvin had his knee against Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes before he perished. All four police officers involved in the incident were fired and officer Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests are continuing around the country on Monday.

