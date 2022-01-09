John Stamos ‘Broken’ And ‘Gutted’ By Bob Saget’s Death

John Stamos shared his utter shock at the tragic passing of his longtime friend and “Full House” co-star Bob Saget on Sunday.

Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis alongside Bob, who played Danny Tanner, on “Full House” for more than 10 years reacted to Bob’s passing at age 65 on Sunday. Bob died in an Orlando hotel room while out on his comedy tour.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Stamos was the first of the “Full House” co-stars to react to the news of Bob’s death.

Other Hollywood stars shared their tributes, with many fellow comedians and friends sharing what a wonderful human and incredibly kind-hearted individual Bob was.

