John Stamos Jokes That His Old Age Challenge Pic Is Doppelganger Rob Lowe

When John Stamos makes an “oldagechallenge” joke, everyone wins – except for Rob Lowe!

The “Fuller House” actor, 55, took to Instagram to throw shade at Rob Lowe, 55, amid all these (somewhat frightening) old age Face App posts that have been all up in our feed.

John posted a current side by side photo of himself and the “Parks & Recreation” actor with the caption, “#oldagechallenge #faceapp.”

Now, we know he was trying to make an “we’re old” crack, but anyone with eyes can see that these two have aged like the finest wine known to man.

Despite his best efforts to roast his fellow hunky actor, Rob’s son Johnny Lowe took to the comments section to call John out for stealing his thunder!

“Roasting my Dad on IG is sorta my thing, Stamos,” the 24-year-old joked.

Last month, Johnny posted a hilarious (badly photoshopped) photo of him and his dad for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day, Pops. Loved doing this movie. Didn’t love the word “seed” though,” he captioned the fake movie poster.

No matter how much Rob Lowe gets roasted, he will be our teen crush for life.