Justin Bieber, Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio & More Stars Join #AllInChallenge

Stars from across the globe are donating their time and talent through the All In Challenge to provide coronavirus relief!

Among those offering up personal experiences are Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio—but what exactly are they doing?

The All In Challenge, started by Rue La La chairman Michael Rubin, asks celebrities to come up with once-in-a-lifetime experiences to share with fans. The celebrity must then spread the challenge by tagging another famous person to join.

Fans are then able to buy bids to win their chosen experience, with all proceeds going to organizations providing aid amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, and Feeding America are among the groups who will receive money from the fundraiser.

As of Thursday morning, the challenge had raised over $5.5 million.

More and more stars have been rushing to offer up everything from walk-on movie set tours to sports outings. Ellen DeGeneres is offering a lucky winner the opportunity to cohost an episode of her hit TV show; Justin Bieber will fly to the winner’s house and serenade them with “One Less Lonely Girl.” Justin nominated Chris Brown, Kanye West, and Chris Pratt to join the challenge, while Ellen invited Laura Dern and Justin Timberlake to offer an experience.

Here are what all the top celebrities have donated to the challenge so far:

Ellen DeGeneres

The TV host is offering the chance for a winner and one guest to spend the day at a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Justin Bieber

The singer will fly to the winner’s home and serenade them with his hit song “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, & Martin Scorsese

The three megastars are teaming up to offer a winner the chance to spend the day working on-set of their latest movie.

Kevin Hart

The comedian is offering up the chance to appear in his next movie—with a speaking role!

Matthew McConaughey

The actor and sports fan is offering fans a chance to join him at a UT Austin football game.

Justin Timberlake & Bill Murray

The actors are offering one lucky winner the chance to win a round of golf and dinner with the two A-listers at Pebble Beach.

Michael Strahan

The football-turned-TV star is offering up a day-in-the-life experience for one lucky fan.

Quavo

The musician is offering a winner the chance to step into the studio and be his “producer-in-training” for a day.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan’s winner will join the TV host in both New York and Los Angeles to cohost some of his high-profile gigs.

I’m not the best at social media challenges, but my buddy @MichaelRubin reached out with something I can get behind. So here we go – I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE to provide food and help for those in need! Tap the link in my bio for a chance to be my radio cohost on @OnAirWithRyan AND count down the biggest songs with me on @AmericanTop40! I’ll also include tickets for you to visit the sets of @AmericanIdol and @LiveKellyandRyan. 100% of the money raised will be donated to relief efforts. We can pick a date to celebrate once it’s safe for everyone, but right now, we need to do what we can to help during this challenging time. Now I nominate @JimmyFallon, @NickJonas, and @NiallHoran for the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Let’s do this!

