Jordyn Woods Is Going To Be On The New Season Of ‘Grown-ish’

Jordyn Woods is growing (ish?) into an acting a career!

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is guest starring on the new season of the Freeform series “Grown-ish.”

“I’ve been waiting to share with you guys but I am SO excited to guest star on this season of #grownish,” the Secndnture creator wrote in the caption. “This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time.”

“Take risks and stay consistent to your journey,” she added. “You never know what the world has to offer.”

The official Instagram account also shared the news, posting the same photo of Jordyn sitting with members of the cast including Yara Shahidi.

“The news is out,” the caption said. “@jordynwoods is making her acting debut on #grownish this season.”

After news broke that Jordyn Woods had allegedly kissed Tristan Thompson back in February, the reality star has attempted to fly under the radar after coming clean on an episode of “Red Table Talk.”

E! News reports that Jordyn has officially moved out of her BFF Kylie Jenner’s home after their fallout over the scandal.

In a new teaser for the next episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the “Kylie Skin” mogul addresses the scandal for the first time on camera.

“She f**ked up,” Kylie tells her sister Khloé Kardashian about her bestie. “Just know I love you.”

At the end of the clip, a tear-filled Khloé says, “I’m not just a TV show, like, this is my life.”

All the drama unfolds on Sunday, June 2 on E!

