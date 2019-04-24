Jordyn Woods Is Speaking Out Against The Bullying She Got Following The Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is speaking out for the first time since her “Red Table Talk” interview on March 1, and opening up about the bullying she received after the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson made headlines.

Back in February, rumors swirled that the 21-year-old model had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy as she left a house party in the early morning hours. Jordyn confirmed the kiss in her Red Table Talk interview, but denied that any further intimacy occurred.

Jordyn has laid low since the indiscretion and her public admittance of the betrayal, but she recently opened up about the scandal once again in a panel during the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world,” Jordyn said. “I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman – in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.”

Her comments come just three days after she was asked by paparazzi about the status of her relationship with ex-bestie, Kylie Jenner.

The photographer asked, “Will you be willing to rekindle the friendship and try to make things right with Kylie?”

Jordyn responded, “I have love for everyone.”

She was then asked if she still loves Kylie, to which she responded, “Always.”

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Kylie is still struggling with the ordeal, given the sticky situation she was put in between her BFF and her sister.

“It’s been a struggle and difficult,” the source said. “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”