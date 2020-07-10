Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes & Tori Kelly ‘Jam Session’ Gets Fans Excited

Talk about a ton of talent in one room! Scooter Braun shared some good memories to Instagram with video of an old “jam session” between Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Tori Kelly.

In the black-and-white videos, the three singers gathered around a piano and harmonized as Shawn played the music.

“I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness,” Scooter captioned the series of videos. The 39-year-old is manager to both Bieber and Kelly.

Fans and fellow musicians alike commented how much they loved seeing the unexpected trio together.

“So good,” wrote author Jay Shetty. Singer Jonas Blue commented his approval with a series of fire emojis.

But the surprise video also left fans wondering if Scooter was teasing a potential new song between the three artists! “Okay but I really need a JustinxTori collab,” one fan commented on the video. “WE WANT JUSTIN FT SHAWN,” wrote another.

It wouldn’t be the first time the music mogul united several of his high-profile clients for a musical collaboration. Earlier this year, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their joint song “Stuck With U” alongside a sweet music video featuring couples—celebrity and non-celebrities alike—as they self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video stitched together selfie videos of Ariana cuddling her dog Toulouse at home, while Justin and his wife Hailey took a romantic stroll together down a countryside lane.