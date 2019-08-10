Kacey Musgraves Denies Liking Kid Rock’s Vulgar Taylor Swift Tweet

Kid Rock‘s latest tweet does not have Kacey Musgraves‘ seal of approval.

The “Golden Hour” songstress clarified her political allegiances after a screenshot of one of her alleged Twitter “likes” sparked controversy.

On Friday, Kid tweeted a disparaging and sexually explicit comment aimed at Taylor Swift, who has been increasingly candid about her liberal political views ever since the 2018 midterm elections.

In his tweet, Kid suggested that the “Cats” actress’ left-leaning views were only part of a scheme to fully crossover into film stardom.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies…..period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl,” the conservative rocker wrote.

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019

While many celebrities criticized Kid – like Chrissy Teigen, who simply replied, “You’re pathetic” – fans were surprised to see Kacey apparently favorite his tweet.

Alleged screenshots of Kid’s tweet in Kacey’s favorites quickly circulated on Twitter, adding fuel to fans’ suspicions that the “Butterflies” singer had an issue with the pop star.

Why is Kacey Musgraves like this? She hates Taylor Swift for simply existing and being great. pic.twitter.com/CpwbC7XmtK — stina🇺🇸 (@badgirlstina) August 10, 2019

KACEY MUSGRAVES VS. HER HUSBAND. GOING✈️ TO STAN HER HUSBAND NOW. pic.twitter.com/LDqNH1588G — ALVINOTS💫 (@AlvinSwifty) August 10, 2019

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Kacey broke her silence on the matter, suggesting that a hacker was to blame for the rogue “like.”

“yoooo – my account was hacked. I’ve been working all day and just got on Twitter,” she tweeted.

yoooo – my account was hacked. I’ve been working all day and just got on Twitter 😫 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 10, 2019

Later that afternoon, Kacey returned to fully the record straight.

“Last week I was dragged because of how liberal I am, and anyone that knows me knows how outspoken I am about equality & respect,” she wrote. “I’ve connected with Taylor – she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool.”

“That was a manipulated image, (I don’t even follow Kid Rock), and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny,” she concluded.

pic.twitter.com/T8Dh8Q4P9H — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 10, 2019

Taylor later liked Kacey’s Twitter explanation, proving that there’s no bad blood here.