Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Channeling Princess Diana’s Pakistan Tour Every Step Of The Way

Prince William and Princess Kate are again following in Princess Diana’s footsteps on the penultimate day of their tour of Pakistan. The royals visited the iconic Badshahi Mosque where Kate donned a green shalwar kameez, much like that of Diana when she visited the mosque in 1991.

William’s father Charles, the Prince of Wales, also toured the mosque with the Duchess of Cornwall in 2006.

The Duke and Duchess joined a conversation on interfaith harmony and listened to selections from the Quran during their visit. Like Diana, the royals were pictured walking barefoot down a red carpet through the mosque.

But before the more somber and traditional ceremony at the mosque, the royals had a chance for a bit of fun—they played cricket and even surprised a little girl on her birthday!

The couple first stopped at the SOS Children’s Village, a shelter where vulnerable children are given a family structure and are cared for by a mother figure. The Duke and Duchess were given finger puppets to partake in a story-telling time. They then surprised the group by joining a birthday party for one of the 150 children at the center. Much to the children’s delight, Kate gave a speech where she spook Urdu!

The Duchess, who had donned a white tunic and nude heels for the occasion, ditched the shoes for more sensible flats as she and her husband journeyed to the National Cricket Academy. The two are well-known for their love of sports, and had huge smiles on throughout the game.

One of the couple’s final stops of the day was to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre—a hospital Diana visited less than a year before her tragic death.

Much of the royals’ trip to Pakistan has echoed that of Prince William’s late mother’s 1991 trip, from the stops along the way to Kate Middleton’s outfit choices.

On the first day of their trip, William and Kate dined with Prime Minister Imran Khan—a longtime friend of the late Princess. Kate donned a traditional blue kurta and scarf which bore a striking resemblance to the outfit Princess Diana wore when she joined Imran during one of her visits.

Yesterday, the royals toured a glacier in the Hindu Kush to see the effects climate change has on the region. The visit was extra significant for the duo, as the two were gifted traditional hats that mirrored that of Princess Diana’s from her last visit. Much to William’s delight, they were also given a collection of photographs from his mother’s visit.

Diana was hugely popular in Pakistan, and it’s clear both the country and her son and daughter-in-law are keeping her memory alive.

