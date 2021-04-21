Kate Middleton and Prince William’s First Royal Engagement Since Funeral Has Special Tie To Prince Philip

Kate Middleton and Prince William unexpectedly returned to their official royal duties following Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

The couple visited the 282 (East Ham) Squadron Air Training Corps in East London on Wednesday, which is also The Queen’s 95th birthday, to learn how the Air Cadets help develop life skills for young people.

Their visit was extra meaningful since Prince William’s late grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corp for 63 years. In 2015, Prince Philip gave his military patronage to Kate, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

The royals spoke to cadets who are getting ready for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, which is a young development program that Prince Philip was responsible for. Kate even joined the awards when she was just a student at Marlborough College.



Kate was photographed sitting in a flight simulator as Prince William held her purse.

Their visit ended with the Squadron taking part in a Three Cheers Salute in honor of Prince Philip, who first earned his Royal Air Force wings in 1953.



Prince William joined the procession on Saturday for his grandfather’s funeral. Princess Anne and Prince Charles led the way, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry and Prince William followed with Peter Philips, Princess Anne’s eldest child walking in between the brothers.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said regarding the procession that it was “a practical change rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

