Kate Middleton Reveals She’s Not Great At Braiding Charlotte’s Hair!

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton adorably revealed during an outing in Cumbria, England, that she isn’t the best hairstylist to her daughter Charlotte!

The mother-of-three, 37, told a young girl and her family during a visit to the Deephale Farm in Patterdale, that it didn’t go very well when she tried to braid her 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte‘s hair.

But, that didn’t stop the Duchess of Cambridge from admiring the blonde girls’ “plaits.”

“I love your plaits,” she said. “They’re so pretty.”

“I tried to do a plait with Charlotte this morning but it didn’t work very well,” she added. “You look very smart. You look lovely.”

Their stop at the Deephale Farm is the final destination after a long day of festivities in Cumbria.

Earlier that day, the royal couple spoke to parents in the market town of Keswick where Kate told crowds that Charlotte is very excited to start school in September, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duchess also gushed about how much the Lake District means to her and her family.

Last month, Kate revealed during the Chelsea Flower Show that the mountainous region was one of her favorite vacation spots as a child.

Along their multi-day trip, Prince William and Kate met with local organizations, worked with community farmers, and even took part in the seasonal duty of shearing sheep.

