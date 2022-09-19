Kate Middleton Wears Jewelry That Once Belonged To Queen Elizabeth To Honor Her At Funeral

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Monday at her funeral by wearing jewelry that once belonged to the monarch.

Kate, who was clad in a black dress and hat, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and four strand pearl choker with center diamond clasp, both from the Queen’s personal jewelry collection. The pearl earrings were especially touching, as they were a gift to Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

The Queen has previously worn the four strand pearl choker for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983. The Princess of Wales wore the choker to the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021, which may have also been a special reason for the choice in necklace, perhaps a nod to the couple, who were married for 70 years, being joined again in their passing.

Kate also wore the pear drop earrings during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which she had borrowed from the Queen at the time.

The Queen was well-known for her love of pearls. And Kate has worn pearls throughout the week in tribute to her late grandmother-in-law.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral In Photos

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral In Photos View Gallery

On Tuesday, as the Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall, Kate arrived at the service wearing a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to the Queen. The Queen wore those earrings, a favorite, to her Silver Jubilee in 1977, and then let Kate borrow them for her first solo foreign trip in October 2016 to the Netherlands.

Earlier this week, during mourning events, Kate was seen wearing three strands of pearl necklaces, a beloved look from the Queen.

Kate arrived at Westminster Hall on Monday with two of her children. Prince George and Princess Louis joined her at the family funeral.

PHOTOS: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral