Kathy Griffin Hospitalized In CO-VID 19 Isolation Ward

Kathy Griffin revealed on Instagram that she’s been hospitalized in a coronavirus isolation ward but isn’t able to get tested.

The 59-year-old comedian shared a selfie from the hospital bed with a face mask on alongside a photo of her private isolation room.

She captioned her post with, “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

But Kathy isn’t the only celebrity who has been facing struggles to get tested for coronavirus which is currently affecting more than 60,000 people in the United States alone.

Heidi Klum shared a video on Instagram on March 15th describing her symptoms and her multiple attempts to get tested. The “America’s Got Talent” finally was able to get the test and revealed on Instagram 10 days later that her test results were negative.

“Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative,” read the caption next to a photo of Heidi relaxing in the grass. The TV personality’s post seems to indicate that she and her husband Tom Kaulitz, who both had been feeling feverish, had tested negative for the virus.

Other celebrities including Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Daniel Dae Kim and more have been sharing their health updates after testing positive.

