Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson ‘Feel Better’ Two Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on the mend nearly two weeks after their coronavirus diagnoses. On Sunday, the actor took to social media to update his fans on he and his wife’s condition and urged others to practice social distancing.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better,” the post began. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

The actor has been keeping fans up-to-date on his condition via social media since he and his wife were diagnosed on March 11. Last week, the “Forrest Gump” actor shared that he and Rita were still in self-quarantine with “no fever but the blahs.”

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch,” Tom wrote. The 63-year-old also proved he can still keep his sense of humor under any circumstance!

“Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx.”

Tom and Rita are far from the only stars who have shared their coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent conditions on social media.

Idris Elba recently shared that he had tested positive for the virus, and soon after his wife model/actress Sabrina Dhowre Elba did as well.Neither of them have experienced the common symptoms, the couple explained to Oprah on her new series for AppleTV.

“It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated,” she said. “But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and … we’re asymptomatic.”

More recently, Andy Cohen announced he had tested positive, and thanked the medical professionals who “are working tirelessly for all of us.”

Other stars who have tested positive for the disease include Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Colton Underwood, Kristofer Hivju, Kevin Durant, and Debi Mazar.