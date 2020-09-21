Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘Full House,’ ‘Cheers,’ And ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Songs In Season 2 Open Of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson just wants to go where everybody knows your name! The Emmy-winning daytime talk show host launched Season 2 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday and she did it in epic style, with a singing medley of nostalgic TV show themes, including “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Full House.”

The epic medley begins with Kelly rising from her couch after being pummeled by upsetting headlines about 2020. Kelly rises up and heads to some of her favorite nostalgic set all while singing along – and she closes it up by ending on the “Full House” set.

And then, in pop Bob Saget! The “Full House” dad comforts Kelly, telling her that he knows 2020 has been tough, but they just need to walk toward the light. As they do, the doors to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” open up and Bob serenades Kelly with his own number.

You have to see this magic to believe it!

PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson: Life In Photos