Kendall Jenner is helping us keep up with sister Kylie’s pregnancy rumors.

On Friday, the 23-year-old model appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she gave us the scoop on her little sis’ cryptic Instagram post about “baby #2.”

“No, no. She’s not,” Kendall responded when Ellen asked if the post meant Kylie was pregnant.

“I think she was like, ‘We are lookin good and we’re really into each other,’ and like maybe baby number two is going to happen,” Kendall clarified.

“They’re practicing! Is that what you call it?,” she joked.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went on to explain why she thinks Kylie made the “interesting” choice to post the pregnancy tease.

“She’s really interesting,” she said. “Love her. Love her so much, but she just has a mind of her own. She’s really clever.”

The model also cleared the air when it came to rumors that Travis Scott proposed to Kylie at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“If he did she hasn’t told the family yet,” she explained. “But, I don’t think that that has happened.”

One thing is for sure, if any big moves are made, momager Kris Jenner will “most likely” be the first to know!

