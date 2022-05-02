Kendall Jenner Flashes Bare Breasts At Met Gala 2022 With See-Through Dress

Kendall Jenner is baring it all!

The stunning model stepped out on Monday for the 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and her look left little to the imagination.

Kendall wowed in a black ballgown that featured a sheer, swiss-dot bodice that left her bare breasts on full display.

The look was definitely a standout. And seemed to catch the attention of many fans on the carpet. She also donned a Lorraine Schwartz 25 carat white diamond pear shape drops and a single 1 carat marquis diamond stud.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan definitely didn’t hold back at this year’s Met Gala. Kourtney stepped out with fiancé Travis Scott wearing a structural number that seemed to draw attention to her belly. Meanwhile, Kylie rocked a bizarre wedding dress with a baseball cap and a birdcage veil.

Khloe was an absolute knockout in a form-fitting gold gown that showed off her svelte physique.

And Kim, who is always known for her Met Gala looks, turned heads in Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress, which features a slinky bodice.

Talk about a big night of fashion for all!

