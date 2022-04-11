Kevin Federline Congratulates Ex-Britney Spears On Her Pregnancy, Wishes Her ‘A Happy, Healthy Pregnancy’

Kevin Federline is congratulating his ex-wife Britney Spears on her pregnancy!

The 44-year-old former dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News via phone call that he is happy for the pop star.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” his attorney said.

Britney and Kevin were married for four years from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James.

The 40-year-old pop princess announced on Instagram on Monday that she’s expecting her first kiddo with fiancé Sam Asghari.

In her exciting announcement, Britney, told fans that she gained weight after a vacation to Hawaii – but it turns out it was baby weight!

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??? ‘ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …” Britney wrote.

The “Piece of Me” singer then noted that fans won’t be seeing her much in public anymore because she wants to avoid the “paps getting their money shot of me.”

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression… I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret,” Britney continued.

The songstress concluded her announcement by sharing that she’s planning on focusing more on her health while “spreading lots of joy and love” this time around.

Britney and Sam got engaged back in September 2021 shortly after her 13-year conservatorship ended. This will be Sam’s first child.

-Emely Navarro