Khloé Kardashian Says Lamar Odom’s Health Scare Gave Her ‘The Tools’ To Help Tristan Thompson’s Brother Amari

Khloé Kardashian says ex-husband Lamar Odom’s health scare gave her “the tools” to help Tristan Thompson’s younger brother Amari.

Fans got a peek at Khloé and Tristan’s living situation in the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” particularly how they have come together to take care of the NBA star’s 17-year-old brother.

“Amari has epilepsy and his form of epilepsy is LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome). It’s one of the most severe types of epilepsy,” Khloe said. “There is no playbook. There is no rule book. We don’t know what the hell we are doing. I say we because I am on all of the medical stuff for Amari.”

Tristan moved in with Khloé earlier this year while the ESPN Analyst finished construction in his home.

“Of course, Tristan could have gone to a hotel, but his brother needs a lot of full-time 24-hour care with the help of nurses and medical staff and a hotel isn’t really a good place for that,” Khloé explained in a confessional.

While discussing Amari’s situation, the Good American co-founder admitted she thinks going through a health scare with her ex-husband Lamar gave her the tools necessary to help the 17-year-old.

“I don’t know if this sounds really dark and I don’t even know if anyone would understand this so I’m going to say it,” she said in a confessional. “But I feel like I’m equipped with the tools because of what I went through with Lamar, who couldn’t walk, who was bedridden, who couldn’t speak for months.”

In October 2015, Lamar had a near-death experience at a Nevada brothel where he suffered 12 seizures and six strokes.

“With my ex-husband when he was in his coma like some of the doctors were like he can’t hear, he’s brain damaged. I would play music that I knew he liked, and I would just always talk to him,” she told Tristan while Amari was asleep next to them. “When he was able to talk, he would say I heard everything you would say, I would try to talk to you. And I was like I knew it. So, who knows how much Amari knows.”

And Tristan is thankful for his ex’s help since his mother Andrea passed away earlier this year.

“I needed someone who could help me through this, and you answered the call,” he said.

For KoKo, helping her ex was an easy decision.

“Listen, with my dad when he died, I didn’t think straight for three years, minimum,” she told him. “I just remember seeing light at the end of the tunnel, three years later. So, I can’t imagine losing my mom and then having the responsibility of having to take care of anyone, because you barely want to take of yourself. At least I did.”

Fans didn’t just get an update on Khloé and Tristan this week—they also to see where Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian stand after their explosive fight that aired on the Season 3 premiere.

The Poosh founder’s move was particularly poignant because the sisters got into a heated fight during the Season 3 premiere of the show after Kim invited Kourtney on her Italy trip.

The sisters also got into several heated fights in Season 2 of “The Kardashians” after Kourt got mad at Kim for working with Dolce and Gabbana months after she used them for her wedding.

But after much back and forth, it looks like the two are finally turning a new leaf.

“Milan has been a whirlwind, it’s so much fun, but when we started I feel like Kourtney and I weren’t really in a great place and we’ve been texting this whole trip so I feel relieved and good,” Kim said. “She’s, my sister, come on, we’re not fighting like that forever.”

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop on Hulu every Thursday at 12 a.m. EST.