Kim Kardashian West ‘Embarrassed And Mortified’ Over Reignited Taylor Swift Phone Call Feud

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to defend her husband Kanye West on Monday, and the reality star did not hold back.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

The 39-year-old slammed Taylor Swift for her decision to “reignite an old exchange,” referencing the singer’s recent Instagram post addressing the Kanye West leaked phone call conversation.

In case you missed it, a years-old feud was reignited over the weekend when what appeared to be the full footage from Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s infamous 2016 phone call surfaced. On Sunday, the “Lover” singer made her thoughts on the matter abundantly clear through a message on her Instagram story.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Taylor wrote on her story.

And fans who swiped up got the singer’s message loud and clear – the “swipe up” link lead to a Feeding America donation page.

In the next chapter of her story, Taylor wrote, “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

On Monday Kim took to Twitter in a series of angry messages directed at the singer, and also noted the ongoing health crisis around the world.

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” Kim wrote in her second tweet on the subject.

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b**ch’ was used without her permission.”

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

The mother of four also defended her husband’s choice to document the phone call. “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kim concluded her lengthy message by saying, “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

But the feud didn’t end there—Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine hit back at Kim directly with her “unedited original statement” about the phone call.

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b**ch famous.’”