Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Shocks Fans After Biting Into Raw Onion Like An Apple

Kim Kardashian’s eldest child does things her way! North West left “The Kardashians” viewers puzzled after revealing her preferred method for eating an onion.

On the latest episode of the family’s Hulu reality series, the 10-year-old bit into a whole, unpeeled raw onion and her famous mother appeared to share her own surprise at the situation while also addressing viewers.

“You’re just going to eat an onion like an apple,” Kim said to North, before turning toward the camera. “This is what she does, people, she eats veggies like apples.”

North then seemed to enjoy teasing her famous mom while trying to sneak in a cuddle, causing Kim to react to the intense aroma left over from the youngster’s snack.

“Oh my gosh, this onion breath is gonna make me cry,” Kim laughed, while playfully turning away from North. “No, it’s so strong! Oh my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?”

It’s no surprise to see North’s bold personality on display! The preteen has been stepping more into the spotlight in recent years while joining her famous mom at high-end fashion events and on TikTok, and she recently shared her ambitious career plans in a recent interview with i-D for her first solo magazine cover.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um…Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer,” she told the publication. “But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

North added that she also wants a side hustle as a dog walker to help fund her art supplies “because everything around here is expensive,” and revealed that her business vision involves following in her famous parents’ footsteps!

“Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner,” she said, referencing Kim and dad Kanye West’s respective empires.