King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla With New Title Ahead Of Second Coronation Ceremony In Scotland

King Charles just expanded Queen Camilla’s royal resume!

The monarch was “graciously pleased” to bestow his wife with a prestigious new title on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. Charles appointed Camilla to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, which the palace noted is Scotland’s highest honor and was revived by King James VII in the 17th century.

According to the royal family’s official website, the appointment is effective immediately and honors Her Majesty’s dedicated work in Scotland over the years. Camilla was previously named Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen by the now-late Queen Elizabeth II in 2013, and she has been a patron of a number of charitable and artistic initiatives based in Scotland in addition to maintaining relationships with multiple local military units.

The order is also said to be a “personal gift” from the reigning monarch and recognizes 16 Knights and Ladies. Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne are among the previous recipients.

Camilla’s newest honor comes ahead of her and Charles’ second coronation ceremony in Scotland, set for July 5, and just one day before the couple leads their first Trooping the Colour as King and Queen.

The pair were formally coronated at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

— Erin Biglow