Kobe Bryant Being Left Out Of VMAs ‘In Memoriam’ Sparks Outrage From Fans

The 2020 VMAs took a moment to recognize artists we’ve lost in the last year, but many noticed one major name missing: Kobe Bryant.

During the tribute, Travis Barker recognized the loss of hip-hop artists Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, before transitioning into a slideshow of “other brilliant artists we lost.”

The segment recognized the losses of several celebrities, including Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman. The short and simple tribute shared their photos in black and white.

Fans took to social media to express anger that Kobe Bryant, an NBA icon and Academy Award winner, was not included.

“@MTV @vmas How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added, “Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!? You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren’t sticking to just music.”

In January 2020, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. Many celebs recently showed their love for him on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

