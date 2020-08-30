MTV VMAs 2020 Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman, Juice Wrld, Naya Rivera And More Stars We Lost

The 2020 MTV VMAs paid tribute to the many talented stars we’ve lost recently. The tribute opened with Juice Wrld and showed many famous faces we’ve lost, including Little Richard, Adam Schlesinger, Kenny Rogers, Naya Rivera, and course, Chadwick Boseman.

The short and simple tribute shared their photos in black and white.

It was definitely a night for tributes. Chadwick Boseman, who won at MTV Movie Award for his role in “Black Panther,” got a special tribute at the start of the MTV VMAs on Sunday. The show reflected on the special moment where Chadwick honored an everyday hero in lieu of accepting his own 2018 Best Hero Award. He shared the stage instead with Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr., who is best known as the man who unarmed a shooter bearing an AR-15 at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Honoring Chadwick at the top of the ceremony was a special way for MTV to pay tribute to late actor, who passed away at 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

