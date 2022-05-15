Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Legally Married (Reports)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to have finally tied the knot.

After having a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, the pair reportedly tied the knot for real in Santa Barbara on Sunday, according to People and TMZ.

An insider told People that the pair wed in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source tells People. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. TMZ was the first to report the news about Kravis getting married.

In pictures obtained by the outlet Kourt, is seen wearing a short, tight white dress and veil while the blink-182 drummer rocked a black tuxedo. The pair then jetted off in a convertible that red “just married” on the back.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Love Story View Gallery

The pair got engaged in Montecito, Calif in October 2021. Fans got a look at their romantic beachside proposal during an episode of their reality show “The Kardashians.” The pair had been dating less than a year when they got engaged.

And after the wedding maybe there will be a baby. The 43-year-old reality star told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover in April that they want to expand their family.

“I would love two in a dream world,” the mom of three said. “And we each have three, so 6, 7, 8 might be the number.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

– Emely Navarro